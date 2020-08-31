  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam to romance Diljit Dosanjh in Shaad Ali'a next revolving around male pregnancy

While an earlier film that they were supposed to do, failed to take off, Diljit and Yami will be seen pairing up for the first time on screen for this film; read details.
August 31, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam to romance Diljit Dosanjh in Shaad Ali'a next revolving around male pregnancyEXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam to romance Diljit Dosanjh in Shaad Ali'a next revolving around male pregnancy
Remember Pinkvilla was the first to tell you that Diljit Dosanjh is going to play a unique role in his next film, to be directed by Shaad Ali. While the Soorma duo reunite for a movie, it is in a completely different space altogether. The film, essentially a romcom tracing the lives of a couple, gets an unnatural twist when the lead hero gets pregnant. Sounds hilarious, no?

The makers were on the lookout for a heroine to star opposite Diljit in the love story and their search has finally ended. A source, close to the development, shares, "Yami Gautam has been locked to play the heroine's part in Shaad's next. This will be the first time Diljit and Yami will be romancing each other on screen. It is a mad cap family entertainer that revolves around a Punjabi couple's relationship and how their world turns around when the hero is diagnosed to be pregnant. The team wanted Yami because they felt she suited the character to the T." We reached out to the film's director but he was unavailable for comment.

This will be Diljit's second tryst with films revolving around pregnancy. His last release Good Newwz which turned out to be a blockbuster also had pregnancy as its core theme. But here, the story is completely different. Shooting is expected to begin around October, once Diljit returns from the US. Yami, on the other hand, will wrap up promotions of Ginny Weds Sunny that hits digital platforms soon.   

