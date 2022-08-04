EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yes, I have a script for Ajay Devgn’: Kookie Gulati on his mentor, who gave him break in Big Bull

Kookie Gulati, who rose to fame with the Abhishek Bachchan fronted Big Bull, has an exciting story to share. The filmmaker insists that Ajay Devgn spotted him on the sets of Total Dhamaal and the journey from thereon gave birth to The Big Bull. “I was the creative director on Total Dhamaal. Indu Ji (director Indra Kumar) had got me on board since I was known to be technically savvy and that film needed the tech support due to VFX. Ajay sir is also a director and understands technicality very well. So, we hit off on that note and since he liked the way I worked, he gave me the chance to narrate The Big Bull to him,” says Kookie.

The filmmaker remembers the first narration of the film and how it was an instant yes from Ajay Devgn to be associated as a producer. “The idea was to give him a brief, but then, the 15 minute meeting turned into a 2 hour narration. It went off much better than expected and set the ball rolling,” Kookie recalls. Was there ever a thought of casting Ajay Devgn in the film? “I would love to cast him and work with him. He is an amazing actor and you learn so much while being around him on set. When I approached him, I had no cast in mind and I just wanted him to hear the story. Post the narration, he felt someone young should do the film and that’s how Abhishek (Bachchan) came on board,” he answers.

Kookie however has some ideas with him which warrant the presence of Ajay Devgn. He is yet to bounce them off AJ. “Yes, I think every director would have something for an Ajay Devgn. There is a script I want to narrate to him, but he is currently very busy with multiple assignments. I am hoping to reach him once he is back, in a more relaxed space to hear the script,” Kookie signs off.

Kookie’s next directorial is Dhokha with R Madhavan in lead, which will be followed by Visfot with Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan. While Dhokha is all set for a September release, Visfot is currently in the post production stage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

