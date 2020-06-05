EXCLUSIVE: Your mother was Hindu, we don't trust you: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece's SHOCKING revelation

Alleging sexual harassment and domestic violence against uncle Minazuddin Siddiqui, Naazuddin Siddiqui's niece Sasha Siddiqui reveals nobody in the family believed her because her mother, who left them, was a Hindu. Wactch her exclusive interview inside.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's life has taken a huge turn in the last few weeks. After his wife filed for divorce from him, his niece Sasha Siddiqui alleged that Nawaz's youngest brother Minazuddin Siddiqui had been constantly harassing her sexually and molesting her. Sasha opened up in an explosive tell-all interview with Pinkvilla, where she not only spoke about her ordeal but also revealed few shocking truths about the actor and his family members.

While Sasha shared that Minaz would be 'touching her thighs' and 'forcing her to have sexual relationship' with him, she would resist him and in the end, get beaten up mercilessly bu her uncle. Talking about her painful struggle, she reveals it started when she was just 9 years old and lasted till she was 18 and a half. "I had told my family several times about Minaz chachu. My father wouldn't believe me. It had happened so many times in front of them but they would still not believe what I said."

She further adds, "My mother is Punjabi and she left us after facing domestic violence at the hands of my family members. She couldn't take me along with her. So whenever I told my family about Minaz chachu, they would tell me, "Your mother was Hindu, we don't trust you'. This happens a lot in our family. I was not allowed to stay after a particular point because they feel girls shouldn't be educated. I ran away and got married against my family's wishes. They filed a kidnapping case against my husband and my in-laws."

