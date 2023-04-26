EXCLUSIVE: YRF VFX head on Pathaan, Tiger 3 & more: ‘Shah Rukh Khan is insightful, Salman Khan adapted well’

Over the years, Yash Raj Films have established themselves as the market leader in the Hindi Film Industry. The banner has few of the biggest IPs of Indian cinema like Dhoom, Tiger, War, Mardaani and Pathaan among others. The banner is fast expanding its wing on the VFX front too with yFX. Their last venture was the republic day release, Pathaan, which went on to become the biggest blockbuster of Hindi Cinema. The film was shot in the midst of a pandemic, which made the shooting process a challenge.

The challenges of shooting for Pathaan

“We had to do a studio shoot due to the pandemic. There were travel restrictions with limited people on the set. What was live action in the original draft had to become VFX driven. Large portions of cities and terrains had to be regenerated in visual effects to finish the sequences,” says Sherry Bharda, Head of Studios, Yfx, adding further that the techniques of shoots have changed through the pandemic.

Sherry informs that Shah Rukh Khan was very interested in the process of shooting Pathaan and also had great inputs. “He is one of the most co-operative and insightful actors. He is very interested in the process. He would always want to see what was done, and if the VFX has achieved what they wanted to. He was interested to know the process and how it will finally revolve itself into the shot. Such collaboration is not very frequent. So, the VFX team greatly appreciated and it was an immense opportunity working with him,” she adds.

The world of VFX for Tiger 3

Next up is Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. “We have been working with Salman Khan for a long time. We have done several VFX shoots with him over the years. He had adapted and adjusted to it well enough. We know what works for him and he knows what is required. With him, it’s all about how clearly you can convey the VFX requirement. Once that’s done, the process is collaborative,” she explains. When asked to share about the visuals of Tiger 3, Sherry informs that a lot of prep work has gone into creating the third Tiger film.

“We invested a lot of time on the film and hence the process once it went on floors has become easier. We pre-visualized each and every scene of Tiger 3 and that has led to the process becoming a lot more efficient. Tiger 3 is a well-planned film with ample pre-production,” she smiles. Sherry’s most favourite scene till date is the Tiger x Pathaan crossover in Pathaan. “That’s our favourite scene of all time. It was complicated but Sidharth (Anand, director) had a very clear vision of what he wanted. It was a challenge and we did it well.”

Among the challenging scenes for yFX team was the ice-based action scene in the second half of Pathaan. “While Dubai action block and the train sequence were complex, the biggest challenge was to get the action on the ice right. Pathaan is one of the most complex films that we have done till date,” she concludes.

