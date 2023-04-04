Yash Raj Films confirms their Spy Universe line-up till 2025: Tiger 3, War 2 and Pathaan Vs Tiger are up next

Yash Raj Films reclaimed its position as the number one production house in India with the historic success of Pathaan, which has amassed over Rs 1050 crores at the worldwide box office. The production house had a string of underperforming films before Pathaan and things looked weary for them mid last year. With a solid momentum that the production house has got after Pathaan, they have already started planning their future slate of movie releases, and mind you, all of them are grand and already keenly awaited.

Tiger 3 Is The Next Film To Release In The YRF Spy Universe

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is gearing up for a Diwali 2023 release. The film is almost complete with just a cameo sequence, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, that's left to be shot. The Tiger franchise is already huge with both Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai doing blockbuster business. The stakes are higher for Tiger 3 because it will act as a foundation for the rest of the YRF Spy Universe films. The gargantuan success of Tiger 3 can ensure that the films releasing post it are even grander.

War 2 Will Release Immediately After Tiger 3 And The Story Of War 2 Will Continue From Where Tiger 3 Ends

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fronted War, directed by Siddharth Anand, emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019. The film did a worldwide business of over Rs 400 crores back when it released and the makers are now all prepared for the sequel to the blockbuster film. War 2 has been confirmed by the makers and it will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik will be reprising his role of Kabir. The timeline of the film will follow the events post Tiger 3. The film begins from where Tiger 3 ends. War 2 will be targetting a late 2024 or an early 2025 release. The film shall have another A-lister and it will form the base for the biggest film of the YRF Spy Universe yet, Pathaan Vs Tiger.

Pathaan Vs Tiger Will Have Two Of Bollywood's Greatest Forces, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Pitted Against Eachother

Pathaan Vs Tiger, just as the name suggests, will be bringing two massive forces, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together, this time pitted against eachother. The film will continue from where War 2 ends and it will be the seventh film of the YRF Spy Universe. The principle photography of the film will begin next year and the film should positively release by the end of 2025. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will be seen reprising their roles of Rubai and Zoya respectively. The details on the director of the film shall be shared very soon.

YRF has had a 100 percent blockbuster ratio when it comes to their spy films and we hope that they will be able to keep the streak going till the end of 2025. Apart from the spy films, YRF has a few other exciting films and series scheduled to release too.

