EXPLOSIVE: Raveena Tandon: I was not part of camps, heroes didn't promote me; I wasn't sleeping with heroes

When you talk about superstars from the '90s, 's name will always be one that pops right up there. Carefully treading between comedy, drama and action films, Raveena carved a space for herself. But she reveals that the road wasn't easy for her. In fact, today as we speak about how Bollywood camps target actors and monopolise the industry at large, Raveena takes us back to her starting days in the '90s when she reveals voyeuristic journalism was at its peak.

Known for her no-nonsense and unapologetic nature, the Tip Tip Barsa Pani actor shares incidents of how Bollywood cabals, male stars, contemporary heroines and their chamcha journalists. From stories being written about her affairs to getting her replaced in films because she didn't want to cater to the hero's ego or sleep with them, she has faced it all. In fact, many even tried to end her career but she survived and here's her explosive story behind her journey. Raveena shares, "There used to be these cabals which used to have the heroes, their girlfriends and their journalist chamchas. What used to shock me was that a lot of these female journalists would do something like this to another woman. When they now stand up and say, we're feminists and writing ulta-feminist columns, I'm like really? That time, they never supported me because the hero promised them the next cover. There was a monopoly happening at that time. I may not have lost movies because of honesty but a lot of dirt was written about me. I never clawed on people's back, played cut throat politics and never stepped on people's toes either."

I didn't have godfathers, wasn't part of camps and didn't have heroes promoting me. I was not sleeping around with heroes for roles or having affairs. In a lot of cases, I was considered arrogant because I wasn't pandering to what the heroes wanted me to do - laughing when they wanted me to laugh, sitting when they asked me to sit. I was doing my own thing. Surprisingly, female journalists would always try to being me down. I just wanted to live on my own terms."

