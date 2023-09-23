FIGHTER EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone off to Italy to shoot a dance number and romantic ballad

Pinkvilla was the first to report in August that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to resume work on the last leg of Siddharth-directed, Fighter, which is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise. In the report, we mentioned that the duo, along with Anil Kapoor, will be shooting for some patchwork sequences alongside three songs. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are off to Italy for a 15-day schedule of Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone gear up for a dance bonanza in Italy

According to sources close to the development, the duo will be shooting for two songs through the period starting September 27. “The Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturized on Hrithik and Deepika. It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Siddharth plans to make the song a grand affair with a big dance crew.

“Sid loves to set up his songs in a certain way and right from his debut film, the songs always stood out with regards to tunes as well as visuals – be it Khuda Jaane, Meherbaan, Ghungroo, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Besharam Rang, Tujhe Bhula Diya and many more. Fighter will be no different,” the source shared. The song is choreographed by Bosco and Ceaser, and according to the source, the dance number will have multiple hook steps for the two leads. Following the 5-day shoot for the dance number, Hrithik and Deepika will reunite for a love ballad. “There will be a shift of location in Italy as the Fighter team moves on to shooting a quintessential romantic number displaying the chemistry of HR and DP. The number will have a vibe and flavor of its own, with two of the most good-looking actors of Hindi at their best,” the source added.

Fighter expected to wrap up by Mid-October

The entire team is excited for the international leg of Fighter, as that will bring a new flavor to the visual pallet of the film. “It’s going to be a wrap on the aerial action thriller by mid-October. The conclusion of the shoot will also lead to the commencement of the promotional journey on Fighter as the team will be treating the fans with constant updates and assets from October to January leading to the grand release on Republic Day,” the source concluded.

Fighter is being planned as a trilogy and is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Entertainment, in association with Viacom 18. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan gears up for Fighter's final leg of shoot; 3 songs and patch work wraps in October