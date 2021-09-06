Indian Box Office clocks Rs 20 crore over the last weekend with Shang Chi, Fast and Furious 9 and Bell Bottom

It was a good weekend for the exhibitors in India as three films – Shang Chi, Fast and Furious 9 and Bell Bottom – put up an aggregate total of Rs 21 crore. The combined total biz of these 3 films has resulted in the best weekend figures in the Hindi belts since the cinema halls downed their shutters in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Marvel superhero origin film, Shang Chi, was the best faring film as it raked in Rs 10.60 crore over it’s first weekend. It opened slightly under the Rs 3 crore mark, followed by an upward swing in the biz on Saturday and Sunday with figures of Rs 3.33 and Rs 4.31 crore respectively. The Southern belts were the top contributors, however, it recorded multiple houseful shows in the Hindi belts too on Sunday. The figures are good, given that it’s a Chinese superhero origin film, however, the initial advance ticket sales suggested that the weekend could have been higher by approx. 20 percent.

The second Hollywood release of the week, Fast and Furious 9 has put up a decent total in its opening weekend as the film raked in Rs 8.45 crore over it’s three day run at the box-office. These figures have come despite the 3-month delayed release in India. Contrary to Shang Chi, which fared well primarily in the metros, Fast 9 has got audience support in the B and C centers. The film has got solid reception in a hardcore mass belt like Bihar, which is a testimony of the fact that a day and date release in sync with global calendar would have resulted in a far better response.

Bell Bottom grabbed some footfalls in its third weekend as it collected Rs 1.75 crore taking the total collections to Rs 27.75 crore plus. The starrer is poised to end it’s run at collections in the range of Rs 30 crore, and emerge the first Hindi film since Baaghi 3 to cross the threshold of Rs 30 crore.

All in all, this is a positive signal that the audience is stepping out to watch films on the big screen. The approx. Footfalls of the three films combined is in the range of 11.50 lakh, which means that 11.50 lakh people stepped out to watch a film on the big screen over the last weekend. The constant flow of releases since the arrival of Bell Bottom has set the ball rolling, however, things look bleak ahead as no producer has announced their release date for the month of September. The front Thalaivii is an exception, however, with no showcasing in the multiplexes in Hindi belts, one can’t expect much from the film.