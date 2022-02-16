Box Office: KGF 2 and Jersey gear up to utilize Ambedkar Jayanti & Good Friday in the Hindi markets

After Laal Singh Chaddha decided to avert the clash with the Yash fronted gangster drama, KGF 2 on April 14, the makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey decided to announce their arrival on the same day. The decision resulted in multiple discussions across the trade. According to our sources, it was a well thought off decision from the team of Jersey, with an intention to capitalize on the Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday holiday in the Hindi markets on April 14 and April 15 respectively.

A source informs that Ambedkar Jayanti has been credited as a gazetted holiday by the government in 2015 across the country and not enough films have been released on this day to make optimum utilization of the market potential. Back in 2016, Jungle Book collected Rs 11.00 crore on Thursday, as compared to Rs 7 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 8 crore on Wednesday which showcases the sort of elevation this holiday gives to film business. Nothing significant was released on this day from 2017 onwards, so this year could well be a test of the potential.

The Ambedkar Jayanti holiday aside, some parts of the country also have a double holiday due to Mahavir Jayanti and Tamil New Year. The makers of Bollywood films are hoping that the holiday factor would make up for the loss of revenue due to screening sharing issues with KGF 2. “The holiday on day one aside, Friday too will be a big day on account of Good Friday. This would be followed by Saturday and Sunday, which are traditionally known as good days for film business. It’s an extended four day holiday period, which has pushed the team of Jersey to take the calculated risk of clashing with KGF 2,” the source from trade informed.

Both KGF 2 and Jersey appeal to a different segment of audience, and there is a stark gap on the budget front too. “While KGF 2 will lead at the box-office, Jersey doesn’t need to do the sort of biz that’s required by the Yash starrer. It’s a relatively smaller film, and the makers will rather be concentrating on their recovery model than the clash with KGF. It’s going to be a clear bifurcation of the audience, and the holiday season makes it easier to attract a larger segment to the cinema halls.”

Given the dynamics and other aspects, we can expect a combined day-up of at-least Rs 40 to 45 crore in the Hindi belts from KGF 2 and Jersey. Keep on reading Pinkvilla for more updates on this clash.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share excitement as Jersey finally gets its release date; See PICS