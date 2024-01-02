Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's daughter opts for 'no gifts' policy; wishes for THIS instead

The dawn of 2024 has brought with it the anticipation of a major celebrity wedding. Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. Amidst the plethora of reports detailing the specifics of their impending nuptials, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the bride-to-be has opted for a no-gifts policy, instead suggesting that well-wishers donate to her NGO.

Ira Khan wishes no gifts for her wedding to Nupur Shikhare

Pinkvilla's sources have revealed an interesting detail about Ira Khan's upcoming wedding with Nupur Shikhare, scheduled for January. The bride-to-be has graciously declined the traditional gifts, suggesting a more meaningful alternative. For those guests who still wish to express their love through gifts, Ira has proposed a thoughtful gesture—donate to her NGO, the Agatsu Foundation.

For those unfamiliar with Ira's endeavors and her commitment to philanthropy and social causes, she serves as the founder and CEO of Agatsu, a non-profit organization dedicated to mental health and well-being.

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's love story has been a journey filled with romance and commitment. The fitness trainer went down on one knee to propose to Ira in 2022, and their love story reached a dreamy milestone with an official engagement ceremony a few months later, graced by their loved ones.

Offering glimpses into their wedding preparations, Ira has shared details such as the bridesmaid invites and the Kelvan ritual on her Instagram in the past. The pre-wedding festivities have kicked off with the Haldi ceremony taking place in Mumbai today, marking the beginning of what promises to be a beautiful and joyous celebration of love.

Recent reports suggest that the couple is gearing up for a Maharashtrian-style wedding, with the date set for January 3. Reportedly, Ira and Nupur are set to partake in a registered marriage with traditional rituals in Udaipur the following week.

News18 has revealed that the couple plans to host two receptions—one in Delhi and another in Jaipur. Additionally, there's a buzz about a grand reception on January 13, specifically designed for Bollywood celebrities and other luminaries from the film industry.

