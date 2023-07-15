Project K Title BUZZ: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan’s next is KaalChakra?

There is tremendous anticipation around the Nag Ashwin-directed film, Project K, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. It is set to be the first Indian Film for a grand launch on July 20 at the Comic-Con Film Festival, and the makers have promised the biggest cinematic experience of all time to the Indian Audience. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Amitabh Bachchan’s character has traits of Ashwathama from the Mahabharat and plays one of the most important catalysts in Nag Ashwin’s story.

Is Project K titled KaalChakra?

And now, the latest buzz in the industry circles going around is that the much-awaited mega-budget epic has been titled KaalChakra. An insider informed Pinkvilla that the title of the film is in sync with the subject and has a mythological connection too. “KaalChakra essentially means the wheel of time and is seen as a symbol of creation and destruction. In simple terms, it means the passage of time and is functioning with the help of Lord Krishna,” reads an excerpt explaining the term.

Interestingly, several theories on the digital world over the last few months have hinted at Prabhas’ character in this epic mega-budget superhero film having traits of Lord Krishna. In fact, some theories also indicated him playing an avatar of Karna from Mahabharata. “All the information around the film circles itself to its origin from the Mahabharata. And having relevance to the epic tale, KaalChakra is definitely among the titles that the team of the film has in their mind. All the cards around this epic have been kept close to the chest and the final title could be known only once it’s announced on July 20. It could be KaalChakra or something that just comes out of nowhere to surprise everyone. The film has its roots based in Mahabharata, however, in futuristic space in the world of superheroes,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Kurukshetra is another title making rounds in the industry.

KaalChakra gears up for a Summer 2024 release

Talking about the film, it celebrates 50 years Vyjayanthi Movies, and will be the biggest attraction of 2024. According to our sources, Project K is slated to be a Summer 2024 release between April and June. Project K being a summer 2024 opening was also first revealed by Pinkvilla back in 2022 and the break will soon turn out to be a reality. If Prabhas is playing a character with the arc of Lord Krishna or Karna is something we would know once the team launches the trailer on July 21. Same for the title, KaalChakra, as the report above has not been independently verified by any sources close to the project and based on the chatter within the industry. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

