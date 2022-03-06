Woman Up S2 EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Divgikr on people being more concerned about gender than talent: Was typecasted

Sushant Divgikr also khown as Rani Ko-He-Nur, was a special guest on the fifth episode of Pinkvilla's yearly segment 'Woman Up.' With International Women's day just round the corner, we are leaving no stone unturned to appreciate women and hearing their stories. Sushant, who is a part of LGBTQ community, has worked tirelessly for the community's betterment and has received widespread acclaim. In the conversation, they talked about the struggles of the community, their representation in media and how they felt about Section 377. They also talked about how their gender identity effected them in the professional space.

At one point, the interviewer asked Sushant that despite being an actor, a singer, doing reality shows, having a master’s in psychology and other achievements, were people more concerned about their gender or their talent. To this, Sushant revealed that the first show they bagged was as a host for a reality show. After that, they did some shows and then they noticed that the makers started typecasting them and was given ‘bitchy’ roles so that the other men or women won’t feel bad. They revealed these were the roles which degraded people and that they had to do one such role which they apologised for.

Check Sushant Divgikr's video:

Sushant added that they didn’t have a choice as they had to feed their family. “But agar aap humei doosre scripts hi nahi doge, humei kaam too Karna padega na,” they exclaimed and added or else they’d have to go back to the street.

They narrated a story when they went to a studio for a singing gig. They told that when they sung the song, the producers praised them a lot. Yet when they asked them about when they’d have the final recording, the producer told there was a problem. They asked them who’d they sing for, male or female and so they refused them. They finally told that they’d get work from people who accept them and not be afraid of the others.

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Divgikr on their parents: They're amazing, dad always asks me where I'm going