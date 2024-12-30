GOT7's WINTER HEPTAGON, SEVENTEEN's BSS' TELEPARTY, GFRIEND's Season of Memories, and more: All K-pop comebacks in January 2025

The upcoming year will begin with some of the most-awaited K-pop comebacks. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to GOT7's first album in 3 years, GFRIEND's 10th-anniversary special release, SEVENTEEN's sub-unit BSS' comeback single, and more anticipated releases.

2025 will start with BOYNEXTDOOR's comeback release on January 6. The group will begin the year with their upcoming single I LOVE YOU. The concept photos have already been unveiled, brewing excitement among the fans.

The same day, SHINee's Onew is also set to make his solo comeback with his fourth EP CONNECTION. It will feature a total of six songs including the title track Winner, and five B-sides.

On January 7, SEVENTEEN's sub-unit BSS (BooSeokSoon) formed with DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, is set to make a comeback. They will release their 2nd single album TELEPARTY and a teaser has already been unveiled, raising anticipation. The individual concept photos for each member have also been released. This will mark their first comeback in 2 years since their first album was released in 2023.

Next on January 13, there are two big releases. GFRIEND will release Season of Memories, a special 10th-anniversary comeback. The group has already disbanded back in 2021. Almost after 4 years, the members are set to reunite for this special release, celebrating 10 years since their debut in 2015.

On the same day, IVE is set to release Rebel Heart, the first title track for their upcoming 3rd EP Empathy, which will arrive on February 3.

Advertisement

On January 20, GOT7 is set to make their comeback with their EP WINTER HEPTAGON. Following the group's departure from JYP Entertainment, fans were worried about their future. So, this upcoming release will mark a significant moment in their career. This will also mark their first release since their self-titled album in 2022. The teaser photo has already been released, giving rise to many fan theories.

On January 29, ZEROBASEONE (also known as ZB1) is set to return with their first Japanese EP PREZENT. It is set to arrive at midnight JST. The concept photos and other details will soon be revealed.

Which of these January 2025 comebacks you are eagerly waiting for?

ALSO READ: Fans revisit GOT7’s Jay B as possible inspiration behind True Beauty’s Han Seo Joon played by Hwang In Yeop