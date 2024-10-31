Han So Hee and Song Kang's Nevertheless gets Japanese remake The Shape of Love with Ryusei Yokohama in lead role

Nevertheless starring Han So Hee and Song Kang has been remade in Japanese with Ryusei Yokohama as the lead. Since its release, the drama has received a lot of global attention for its cinematography, storytelling and more. The Japanese remake titled The Shape of Love will be released in December.

Nevertheless is a romantic drama featuring Song Kang and Han So Hee which premiered on June 19, 2021. It revolves around the story of an art student who catches feelings for a playboy. The drama explores the dilemma and anxieties faced by the protagonist.

The project was directed by Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency's Kim Ga Ram and Frankly Speaking's Jang Ji Yeon. The series is based on the webtoon written by Jung Seo. Dating Class writer Jung Won wrote the screenplay.

Han So Hee debuted in 2017 with the drama Reunited Worlds. She is known for dramas like 100 Days My Prince, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and more. Her latest drama was Gyeongseong Creature. The actress will be taking on the lead role in the drama Dotgabi which is a fantasy action. Her LGBTQ+ film Heavy Snow is also scheduled to release soon.

Song Kang started his career in 2015 with the drama Hello, Spring. The actor has appeared in many commercially hit dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Nevertheless and My Demon. 2023 was a successful year for the actor as he appeared in Sweet Home 2 and My Demon. He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. His upcoming drama Sweet Home Season 3 is scheduled to release in July.

