Han So Hee sends coffee truck support to 100 Days My Prince co-star EXO’s D.O. on The Manipulated set with Ji Chang Wook
Han So Hee shows off her friendship with EXO’s D.O. by sending a support truck to The Manipulated filming set.
Han So Hee has recently sent a coffee truck to EXO’s D.O. at his filming set for the upcoming K-drama The Manipulated. The two actors have had a long-standing friendship for a long time. Meanwhile, the series is set to be released in 2025, which follows the plot of a man embroiled in difficult situations orchestrated by an unknown individual.
On January 9, 2024, photos on social media have been circulating of a coffee truck sent by Han So Hee to EXO’s D.O. The support was sent to the actor’s filming set for the upcoming K-drama series The Manipulated. The truck was adorned with banners showcasing Han So Hee's support, featuring messages like, ‘Today’s treats are on the sculpturally handsome Do Kyung Soo’ and ‘To the cast and crew of The Manipulated, enjoy the snacks! Please also take good care of the sculpturally handsome Do Kyung Soo.’ The banners were accompanied by photos of the actress, adding a personal touch.
The Manipulated is a new K-drama series written by Oh Sang Ho, the creator of Taxi Driver and The Roundup: Punishment (The Outlaws 4). Ji Chang Wook stars as Tae Jung, a man unjustly framed who embarks on a quest for vengeance. Doh Kyungsoo plays Yo Han, a cold and calculating manipulator who fabricates evidence and masterminds crimes. In his first-ever villain role, expectations from the K-pop star are high to deliver a chilling performance.
The plot centers around Tae Joong, an ordinary man whose life is shattered when he is falsely accused of a horrific crime and imprisoned. Upon learning that the crime was masterminded by Yo Han, Tae Joong embarks on a relentless quest for revenge. Apart from Ji Chang Wook and Doh Kyungsoo, the cast includes Lee Kwang Soo and Jo Yoon Soo. The show will be released sometime around 2025.
ALSO READ: aespa announces SYNK: PARALLEL LINE encore live concert tour in Seoul; check dates and locations