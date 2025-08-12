20 New OTT Releases of This Week (Aug 11- Aug 17): Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, Janaki V v/s State of Kerala to The Echoes of Survivors
Are you looking for some interesting content this Independence weekend? Check out these 20 OTT releases that are perfect for you to enjoy this week.
Pinkvilla is here to provide you with the latest OTT releases, including movies, shows, and series across various languages. It includes Hindi, South Indian movies, Korean, and English-based content that you can watch this week, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.
1. Saare Jahaan Se Achcha (August 12)
Where to watch: Netflix
Director/Creator: Gaurav Shukla
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome
Set in the 1970s, Saare Jahan Se Achcha, the Hindi spy thriller, follows Pratik Gandhi’s character Vishnu Shankar, a meticulous intelligence officer, on a perilous mission to stop a nuclear threat.
2. Tehran (August 14)
Where to watch: ZEE5
Director: Arun Gopalan
Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, and Neeru Bajwa
Based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats, Tehran stars John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa, and Manushi Chhillar. John is cast as DCP Raj Singhania in this upcoming action thriller movie.
3. Court Kacheri (August 13)
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Director: Ruchir Arun
Cast: Pavan Raj Malhotra, Ashish Verma, and Puneet Batra
This TVF legal drama centers on Param, a young man who is reluctantly forced into the legal profession to uphold his father's towering legacy.
4. Andhera (August 14)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Director: Raaghav Dar
Cast: Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Priya Bapat, and Karanvir Malhotra
This is a supernatural horror-thriller series where an inspector and a medical student investigate the mysterious disappearance of a young woman in Mumbai.
5. Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal (August 14)
Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
Director: S Vipin
Cast: Anaswara Rajan and Siju Sunny
Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, the lighthearted Malayalam social comedy, uses death as a premise to offer sharp social commentary. When Savithri Amma dies of a heart attack, her family struggles to give her a peaceful funeral
6. The Crow (August 14)
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Director: Rupert Sanders
Cast: Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs
This movie follows the love story of Eric and Shelley. After a dark figure from Shelley's past returns and kills them both, Eric is resurrected by a crow and sets out on a mission of vengeance to bring his beloved back to life.
7. The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies (August 15)
Where to watch: Netflix
Director: Jo Seong-hyeon
This documentary series focuses on the experiences of survivors from four significant tragedies in South Korea.
8. Final Draft (August 12)
Where to watch: Netflix
Director: Kazuaki Hashimoto
It's a reality survival Japanese series that brings together 25 former professional athletes to compete in gruelling challenges for a 30 million yen prize.
9. Alien: Earth (August 13)
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Director: Noah Hawley
Cast: Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, and Adarsh Gourav
Based on the Alien franchise, it serves as a prequel set in 2120, two years before the events of the original 1979 film Alien. The story begins when the deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth.
10. Butterfly – Season 1 (August 13)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Director: Tony Marchant
Cast: Anna Friel, Emmett J Scanlan, and Callum Booth-Ford
This British television drama focuses on the family of 11-year-old Max, a transgender. Max identifies as a girl and wants to live her life as Maxine. Her estranged parents, Vicky and Stephen, attempt to work things out while coping with the situation at the same time.
11. Night Always Comes (August 15)
Where to watch: Netflix
Director: Benjamin Caron
Cast: Vanessa Kirby
The story follows Vanessa Kirby as Lynette, a determined woman who indulges in a dangerous, one-night odyssey through Portland's criminal underbelly in a desperate attempt to gather enough money to prevent her family from being evicted.
12. JSK: Janaki V vs State Of Kerala (August 15)
Where to watch: ZEE5
Director: Pravin Narayanan
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran and Suresh Gopi
This Malayalam courtroom drama follows Janaki V, a woman who seeks justice after going through a traumatic event. The case takes a turn when a sharp and composed lawyer steps in to defend the accused.
13. Young Millionaires (August 13)
Where to watch: Netflix
Director: Igor Gotesman, Carine Prevot, and Mahault Mollaret
Cast: Abraham Wapler, Sara Gançarski, and Malou Khebizi
This series follows a group of four childhood friends in Marseille who hit the lottery jackpot on Friday the 13th. At the age of 17, they find themselves unable to cash the winning ticket.
14. In the Mud (August 14)
Where to watch: Netflix
Director: Sebastián Ortega
Cast: Ana Garibaldi, and Valentina Zenere
The series is a dark and gritty prison drama from Argentina about five female prisoners who form a unique bond after a deadly accident.
15. Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (August 13)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Director: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg
Voice Cast: Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, Will Forte, Sam Richardson
This animated series continues the story of Frank and his friends after they've successfully overthrown the human race.
16. Songs From the Hole (August 12)
Where to watch: Netflix
Director: Contessa Gayles
Cast: James Jacobs
This documentary chronicles the life of incarcerated musician James Jacobs, aka JJ'88, who was sentenced to life in prison at 15. He finds hope by writing songs during solitary confinement.
17. Outlander – Season 7, Part 1 (August 11)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Director: Ronald D. Moore
Cast: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton
This historical drama continues the story of the Fraser family during the American Revolutionary War. Part 1 picks up with Claire being imprisoned for murder.
18. Drop (August 11)
Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
Director: Christopher Landon
Cast: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, and Jacob Robinson
This psychological mystery thriller centers on Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years. The date takes a terrifying turn when she begins receiving threatening messages.
19. Dogman (August 11)
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Director: Peter Lord
Voice Cast: Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, and Ricky Gervais
This animated superhero comedy film follows the story of a police officer named Knight and his loyal dog, Greg. Both of them are critically injured in a bomb explosion caused by the villainous cat, Petey.
20. Fixed (August 13)
Where to watch: Netflix
Director: Genndy Tartakovsky
Voice Cast: Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, and Bobby Moynihan
An animated comedy that follows Bull, a good-natured dog who discovers he's going to be neutered in the morning. So, the dog embarks on one last adventure with his friends.
Which one will you pick from this list?
ALSO READ: 5 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video (July 21-27): Mandala Murders to Sarzameen