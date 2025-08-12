20 New OTT Releases of This Week (Aug 11- Aug 17): Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, Janaki V v/s State of Kerala to The Echoes of Survivors

Pinkvilla is here to provide you with the latest OTT releases, including movies, shows, and series across various languages. It includes Hindi, South Indian movies, Korean, and English-based content that you can watch this week, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

1. Saare Jahaan Se Achcha (August 12)

Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Director/Creator: Gaurav Shukla

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome

Set in the 1970s, Saare Jahan Se Achcha, the Hindi spy thriller, follows Pratik Gandhi’s character Vishnu Shankar, a meticulous intelligence officer, on a perilous mission to stop a nuclear threat.

2. Tehran (August 14)

Where to watch: ZEE5

Director: Arun Gopalan

Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, and Neeru Bajwa

Based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats, Tehran stars John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa, and Manushi Chhillar. John is cast as DCP Raj Singhania in this upcoming action thriller movie.

3. Court Kacheri (August 13)

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Director: Ruchir Arun

Cast: Pavan Raj Malhotra, Ashish Verma, and Puneet Batra

This TVF legal drama centers on Param, a young man who is reluctantly forced into the legal profession to uphold his father's towering legacy.

4. Andhera (August 14)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Raaghav Dar

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Priya Bapat, and Karanvir Malhotra

Advertisement

This is a supernatural horror-thriller series where an inspector and a medical student investigate the mysterious disappearance of a young woman in Mumbai.

5. Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal (August 14)

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Director: S Vipin

Cast: Anaswara Rajan and Siju Sunny

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, the lighthearted Malayalam social comedy, uses death as a premise to offer sharp social commentary. When Savithri Amma dies of a heart attack, her family struggles to give her a peaceful funeral

6. The Crow (August 14)

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Director: Rupert Sanders

Cast: Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs

This movie follows the love story of Eric and Shelley. After a dark figure from Shelley's past returns and kills them both, Eric is resurrected by a crow and sets out on a mission of vengeance to bring his beloved back to life.

7. The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies (August 15)

Where to watch: Netflix

Director: Jo Seong-hyeon

This documentary series focuses on the experiences of survivors from four significant tragedies in South Korea.

Advertisement

8. Final Draft (August 12)

Where to watch: Netflix

Director: Kazuaki Hashimoto

It's a reality survival Japanese series that brings together 25 former professional athletes to compete in gruelling challenges for a 30 million yen prize.

9. Alien: Earth (August 13)

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Director: Noah Hawley

Cast: Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, and Adarsh Gourav

Based on the Alien franchise, it serves as a prequel set in 2120, two years before the events of the original 1979 film Alien. The story begins when the deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth.

10. Butterfly – Season 1 (August 13)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Tony Marchant

Cast: Anna Friel, Emmett J Scanlan, and Callum Booth-Ford

This British television drama focuses on the family of 11-year-old Max, a transgender. Max identifies as a girl and wants to live her life as Maxine. Her estranged parents, Vicky and Stephen, attempt to work things out while coping with the situation at the same time.

Advertisement

11. Night Always Comes (August 15)

Where to watch: Netflix

Director: Benjamin Caron

Cast: Vanessa Kirby

The story follows Vanessa Kirby as Lynette, a determined woman who indulges in a dangerous, one-night odyssey through Portland's criminal underbelly in a desperate attempt to gather enough money to prevent her family from being evicted.

12. JSK: Janaki V vs State Of Kerala (August 15)

Where to watch: ZEE5

Director: Pravin Narayanan

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran and Suresh Gopi

This Malayalam courtroom drama follows Janaki V, a woman who seeks justice after going through a traumatic event. The case takes a turn when a sharp and composed lawyer steps in to defend the accused.

13. Young Millionaires (August 13)

Where to watch: Netflix

Director: Igor Gotesman, Carine Prevot, and Mahault Mollaret

Cast: Abraham Wapler, Sara Gançarski, and Malou Khebizi

This series follows a group of four childhood friends in Marseille who hit the lottery jackpot on Friday the 13th. At the age of 17, they find themselves unable to cash the winning ticket.

14. In the Mud (August 14)

Where to watch: Netflix

Director: Sebastián Ortega

Cast: Ana Garibaldi, and Valentina Zenere

The series is a dark and gritty prison drama from Argentina about five female prisoners who form a unique bond after a deadly accident.

Advertisement

15. Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (August 13)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Voice Cast: Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, Will Forte, Sam Richardson

This animated series continues the story of Frank and his friends after they've successfully overthrown the human race.

16. Songs From the Hole (August 12)

Where to watch: Netflix

Director: Contessa Gayles

Cast: James Jacobs

This documentary chronicles the life of incarcerated musician James Jacobs, aka JJ'88, who was sentenced to life in prison at 15. He finds hope by writing songs during solitary confinement.

17. Outlander – Season 7, Part 1 (August 11)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Ronald D. Moore

Cast: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton

This historical drama continues the story of the Fraser family during the American Revolutionary War. Part 1 picks up with Claire being imprisoned for murder.

18. Drop (August 11)

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

Director: Christopher Landon

Cast: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, and Jacob Robinson

This psychological mystery thriller centers on Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years. The date takes a terrifying turn when she begins receiving threatening messages.

19. Dogman (August 11)

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Director: Peter Lord

Voice Cast: Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, and Ricky Gervais

Advertisement

This animated superhero comedy film follows the story of a police officer named Knight and his loyal dog, Greg. Both of them are critically injured in a bomb explosion caused by the villainous cat, Petey.

20. Fixed (August 13)

Where to watch: Netflix

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Voice Cast: Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, and Bobby Moynihan

An animated comedy that follows Bull, a good-natured dog who discovers he's going to be neutered in the morning. So, the dog embarks on one last adventure with his friends.

Which one will you pick from this list?

ALSO READ: 5 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video (July 21-27): Mandala Murders to Sarzameen