Jason Momoa's A Minecraft Movie Faces Police Complaint; Theaters Warn Against ‘Disruptive Behavior’

The Minecraft Movie is making waves in the Hollywood film industry. While it has brought audiences back to theaters in large numbers, many cinema halls have taken strict action against disruptive behavior. This warning follows a social media trend, especially on TikTok.

After the release of one of the year’s most anticipated films, audiences have been sharing clips online. In these videos, young fans can be seen cheering and applauding a specific line that references the 2011 video game.

Advertisement

During the scene in question, Jack Black's character, Steve, says "chicken jockey" while facing a baby zombie riding a chicken alongside Jason Momoa. Several TikTok clips show the audience screaming, throwing popcorn in the air, and giving standing ovations.

One such video then cuts to a scene where children are being escorted out by two police officers.

Following several such incidents since the release of the fantasy movie, REEL Cinema in Fareham, England, told Daily Echo, as reported by The Independent, “To ensure everyone has the best possible cinema experience, we're increasing our monitoring of screens during performances.”

ALSO READ: What Character Is Jason Momoa Playing In A Minecraft Movie? Learn Here

A spokesperson further added, “Disruptive behavior, including taking part in TikTok trends, before, during, or after a screening will not be tolerated."

The statement continued, stating that anyone causing disruption would be asked to leave the theater, and if necessary, police would be called.

Cineworld on Renfrew Street in Glasgow also issued a statement addressing reports of "excessive noise" during screenings.

Advertisement

"We would like to remind everyone to please be respectful to those around them by not making noise," the movie theater stated.

Alongside Black and Momoa, A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and other talented actors.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Jason Momoa Called Ex Lisa Bonet ‘A Goddess,’ Revealed He Was ‘Nervous’ To Ask Her Out