Adam Scott Shares Update on His Feud With Rider Strong After 30-Year-Old Boy Meets World Uncomfortable Set Incident

Adam Scott has confirmed that there’s no bad blood between him and Boy Meets World star Rider Strong after addressing a long-standing awkward moment from the ’90s sitcom. Speaking on the July 24 episode of Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Scott said he has found closure over a 30-year-old memory from the set of the Boy Meets World Season 2 finale.

Scott, known for roles in Parks and Recreation and Severance, played bully Griff Hawkins in a few episodes of the hit show. During his 2023 appearance on Strong’s Pod Meets World podcast, he brought up the memory that had stuck with him for nearly three decades.

Adam Scott clears the air with Rider Strong

Adam Scott shared how he had carried this one moment around since the mid-’90s. “Literally, this has been tugging at me for 29 years,” he told Strong on the podcast. “The scene ends. Everyone just erupts and starts cheering.”

“I go in to hug you, and as I do that, you push me off and you give me this look like, ‘Wait a second. Who the f— are you?’ And then, you run away,” Scott recalled.

Rider Strong was surprised and said he didn’t remember the incident at all. “Are you serious? Why would I do that?” he asked. His reaction came as a relief to Scott. “I’m so glad you don’t remember that because, to some extent, that means it wasn’t a traumatic experience.”

Here’s what Scott says about finding closure

On The Awardist, Scott confirmed that the issue has been resolved. “I feel like we addressed it,” he said. “I think it’s been squashed.” When asked if revisiting the incident helped him find closure, Scott joked, “No, we need to work it out.” But he quickly clarified, “Yeah, absolutely.”

He added, “Rider Strong…didn’t even remember it. And I really, truly had been carrying it around for…it was like 30 years, because it was like 1994, ’95.”

Scott also spoke about how difficult it was for him to feel comfortable in Hollywood during the early years of his career. He said that people who grow up around show business, often referred to as "nepo babies", have the advantage of being used to the environment, so it doesn’t feel particularly special or nerve-racking to them.

He shared that overcoming those nerves took him about 20 years. Scott admitted he would often feel overwhelmed on movie and TV sets because he was so excited to be there. It was hard for him to calm down, relax, and not get distracted by everything happening around him.

