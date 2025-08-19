Chris Pratt Says He 'Loves' Robert F Kennedy Jr and Finds Him 'Funny' at Family Gatherings

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt said he really got along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sharing that he has spent time with him at family gatherings. Speaking on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast on August 18, Pratt noted their connection through his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. She is the granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, making Kennedy Jr. her uncle.

“I’ve spent a number of occasions hanging with him, just in a strictly family dinner kind of vibe, and I really got along with him well,” Pratt said. “I think he’s great. I think he’s funny. I like him. I love him.”

Chris Pratt reflects on the rough world of politics

Chris Pratt stressed that his comments were personal, not political. “It’s not like I sit with Bobby and go, ‘So hey, let’s talk about this,’” he told Maher. “We’re just playing cards or playing Mafia or having fun or having dinner.” He added that politics is “a nasty business,” and that he has seen “how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people are being told that you are.”

Is Chris Pratt endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

Pratt stopped short of a policy debate and said he tries not to judge headlines alone, especially after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aligned with Donald Trump in 2024. “When you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible. So I don’t know what to believe,” he said. “I’m not going to pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true. I just kind of assume that none of them are, and for the most part, I wish him well.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy lead, known to fans as Star-Lord, also argued that people should be able to acknowledge successes even if they oppose a president. “I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d have an allergic reaction to,” he said.

Pratt faced criticism ahead of the 2024 election for keeping a neutral public stance while many celebrities took sides. Several of his MCU co-stars publicly supported Kamala Harris, including in a widely shared “Avengers assemble” video, while Trump ultimately won the election.

