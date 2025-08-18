Emma Stone Recalls Her Mom Asking Embarrassing Question to Angelina Jolie: ‘Really Fun Night’

Emma Stone won hearts with her performance in Eddington alongside Pedro Pascal. Following the big movie release, the actress sat down for a conversation with Vogue, where she recalled her mother asking an embarrassing question to Angelina Jolie.

The Oscar-winning star revealed that she took her mom to the Golden Globes 14 years ago, and the duo sat next to the Maria star.

Jolie and the La La Land actress, in 2011, had both received Golden Globes nominations for their roles in The Tourist and Easy A, respectively.

What did Emma Stone’s mother ask Angelina Jolie?

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Stone revealed a “fun night” at the Golden Globes. She said, “That was a really, really fun night because I brought my mom, and we sat next to Angelina Jolie, and she asked Angelina Jolie if she had any kids.”

Clearly, the answer is yes. Jolie shares six kids with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Elsewhere in the talks, the Marvel actress revealed, “The Golden Globes is sort of these big round tables, and it feels like you’re just constantly running into all these people that you only see on TV or in movies.” She added, “Everybody is shorter than you think they are—except for Conan O’Brien.”

Meanwhile, Stone went on to poke fun at the spray tan, stating that she looks like “one solid thumb.”

“Oh god, it's the spray tan again. I look like one solid thumb. That dress is so pretty. Why did I decide to match my skin tone to the dress?” referring to her peach-colored outfit that she had donned. She added, “It’s such a beautiful dress, such a beautiful shade, and I really thought the tan was the move.”

Previously, the Amazing Spider-Man 2 star opened up about her experience working with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Garfield, on the Marvel film. She claimed, "I mean, I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everyone I worked with. I met Andrew there. I met Sally Field and Marc Webb was wonderful. It was really a special time in my life."

As for Eddington, the movie is directed by Ari Aster and stars Joaquin Phoenix, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, and Cameron Mann, among others.

