Are Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Dating? NFL Star Spotted on Music Video Set

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and singer Madison Beer are sparking romance rumors after being spotted together in Los Angeles. The NFL star was seen on the set of Beer’s latest music video, fueling speculation that the pair could be the next high-profile couple to emerge from the worlds of sports and music.

Herbert stood out on the shoot, towering over Beer with his 6ft 6in frame while the singer, who is 5ft 6in, was dressed in angel wings as part of the production. The video was filmed at a house in Hancock Park and continued throughout the day, as reported by the Daily Mail. Beer was also seen wearing what appeared to be a nightshirt and later introduced Herbert to members of the crew before the two left together in his car.

Madison Beer’s rise to fame

Madison Beer first gained recognition when Justin Bieber shared one of her covers on YouTube. Since then, she has built a massive fan base with 20.5 million TikTok followers and 40.1 million Instagram followers. Her upcoming album, MB3, is set for release later this year, adding to the buzz around her career.

Beer has previously dated TikTok star Nick Austin and briefly Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David Beckham. Her personal life has often made headlines, but she has been open about the challenges she faced after private videos of her were leaked when she was younger.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Beer said the person responsible reached out years later with an apology. “I had no idea that I hurt you like this. I'm so sorry,” he told her. Beer admitted she didn’t think he acted maliciously, saying, “He was a kid and acting like one.”

She has also been candid about her struggles with mental health, revealing in 2023 that she once attempted suicide. “Sometimes you've got to just let it go,” Beer shared. “I tried to go the other way and kill myself, and don’t get me wrong, I still have those moments. But I was like, ‘I need to first prove all these people wrong. And second, maybe I can help someone out there who sees themselves in me in any way.’”

Here’s why Justin Herbert and Madison Beer are making headlines

Herbert, drafted sixth overall by the Chargers in 2020, quickly became one of the NFL’s standout quarterbacks. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and signed a five-year, USD 262.5 million deal in 2023, as per Daily Mail. Despite his success, he has only reached the playoffs twice in five seasons due to playing in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs.

His connection with Beer now has fans speculating whether this could be the NFL’s next big celebrity couple. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their romance public in 2022, and Josh Allen recently married actress Hailee Steinfeld. Now, Herbert and Beer may be following in similar footsteps.

