Did Kylie Jenner Shut Down Rumors of Her Breakup With Timothée Chalamet? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been making headlines over sparking the rumors of a breakup. The fans speculated that the duo have separated after the mom of two shared a screenshot of breakup songs she was listening to on her social media.

However, earlier this week, the sources close to the duo revealed that Jenner and Chalamet are still very much a couple, but due to work commitments, they haven’t seen each other in weeks.

Now, the media personality too has clarified the air. She subtly addressed the rumors by liking one of the recent pictures shared by the actor on Instagram.

Have Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner broken up?

According to the sources close to the Call Me By Your Name actor and Jenner, the duo have not broken up but are busy with their work schedules. While Chalamet is currently in Budapest filming for Dune 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also has her schedule packed.

Moreover, Jenner is a mom of two and hence gets caught up between mother duties and professional work.

An insider, in conversation with People Magazine, explained, “They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too.”

They further added, “But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom, and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.”

Additionally, the insider also went on to mention that Jenner had visited Chalamet on the sets of his new film in July.

Meanwhile, the speculations of the couple breaking up have been circulating since Jenner attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding all by herself.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since January 2023.

