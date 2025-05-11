BAFTA TV Awards 2025: Best-Dressed Celebs Who Dazzled on Red Carpet; PICS

The BAFTA TV Awards kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall in the U.K., and the celebrities have walked the red carpet looking their best selves. From Maura Higgins impressing the fashion police to Richard Gadd stepping out looking dapper in an all-black outfit. It is a crucial night for the actor, as his Netflix miniseries, Baby Reindeer, looks forward to taking the trophies home.

Advertisement

As for decoding the look for the night, Higgins posed for the cameras in a powder blue gown. Her ensemble had white net detailing from the top to the waist and a ballgown-like structure at the bottom. The Love Island star looked confident as she shone in the sun. On the other hand, the Baby Reindeer star looked sharp in a black t-shirt, blazer, and pants.

Gabby Allen, too, marked her appearance at the ceremony. The reality TV personality stunned in a black lacy-net dress with a high slit, keeping the front open. Allen paired her outfit with dangling earrings and black heels while throwing her hair back in a ponytail.

Dianne Buswell too stunned in a blue glittery ball gown. The Strictly Come Dancing star kept the makeup and the jewelry to a minimum, as her dress spoke volumes and had bling. Moreover, she kept her hair parted and open to blend well with her complete ensemble.

Advertisement

Additionally, Kate Phillips walked the red carpet, looking a vision in white. The actress chose to go with net and florals on her overall long dress. Moreover, she also kept her hair styled in a wavy bob with no jewelry. Anna Lambe, too, joined the celebrities for the event as she posed for the cameras in a black sleeveless gown. The actress completed her look with golden earrings and bold lips.

Jessie J showed up in the boss lady ensemble. The musician stepped in front of the paparazzi in a maroon suit, with a white striped shirt and a tie. The singer looked phenomenal and prepared for the event.

The BAFTA TV Awards are hosted by Alan Cumming, and the eyes will be on the winners. The nominees for the night include Bridgerton, Baby Reindeer, and many others. The ceremony will also honor reality TV shows such as The Traitors and Love Island.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BAFTA Television Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch Prestigious Ceremony? All You Need to Know