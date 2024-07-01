‘Best Night Ever?’: Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse Into Sister Khloe Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Celebration

Kylie Jenner partied hard at sister Khloe's 40th birthday celebration!

The Khy founder posted a reel on her Instagram, a compilation of fun moments from her sister’s saloon-themed birthday bash. Some glimpses showed the Kardashian-Jenner sisters dancing, drinking, and having the “best night ever!”

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse into Khloe’s birthday party

On Sunday, June 30, Kylie, 26, shared a close look at the party on her Instagram, from Khloe dancing in front of her four-tier cake to riding a mechanical bull with her friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. “Best night ever ??” she captioned the reel.

The clip began with her and Stassie downing a few shots, and then it panned to Kim and Khloe singing and dancing to guest performer Snoop Dog. The girls and Kris Jenner—all decked in denim—were spotted dancing as dollar bills fell around them.

The party also featured sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s personalized Lemme vitamin tubs. While filming themselves, Stassie and Kylie poured a bunch of gummies into their mouths, and the SKIMS founder followed the act. “Lemme Wake The F--- Up It’s Khloe’s 40th Birthday,” the label read.

Friends and Family react to Kylie’s post

The life of the party and the birthday girl commented on her sister’s post, “Best f---ing night EVER!!!!!!” Meanwhile, her BFF and partner in crime, Stassie, wrote, “WE ARE FUN” in the caption.

Advertisement

Kim, on the other hand, suggested that she had too many drinks to remember what went down, “We had a time…if I remember correctly,” she commented.

The SKKN founder also shared videos and snaps from the party on her Instagram story. She shared the beautiful dessert-themed party decor and gave a glimpse at the personalized cocktail menu. “Espress-Khlo Martini” and “Show Me the Khlo-Money” were some of the drinks at the party featuring sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

Kim also surprised Knloe with Snoop Dogg’s performance, which the latter had no idea about. "Not sure how I am even awake but finding videos in my phone is the best. Best part is @khloekardashian had no idea @snoopdogg was coming so this made her whole night," she wrote in one of her Instagram stories.