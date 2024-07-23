Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, And Jonah Hauer-King To Star In Sony’s I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot

The 1997 hit horror flick is headed for a reboot!

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the principal cast of the film has been established, and it includes young stars like Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, and many others. The original cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who returned for the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, are in talks to return in Sony’s rebooted version!

I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot cast

Riverdale fame Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King are set to join Sony’s rebooted version of the 1997 blockbuster horror flick. Helmed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and produced by Neal Moritz, the film will bring a modern take to the original. Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson are penning the script.

The original film is about a group of friends bonded over a shared traumatic incident. However, their paths cross again while trying to run away from a hook-wielding maniac stalking them. The story follows them as they try to escape the inescapable.

The film eventually became a cult classic in horror movies, earning over $125 million worldwide. Prinze Jr. and Hewitt, who starred in the original movie, are in talks to return.

More about the cast’s upcoming projects

Mendes’s breakout role was Veronica in the Archie comic-based Netflix show Riverdale. But her credits also include Dangerous Lies, Palm Springs, and Do Revenge, among others. Most recently, she starred in romantic comedies Upgraded and Música.

Cline is part of the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, which recently completed its fourth season. Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Focus Features’ Boy Erased are some of the films she’s been a part of. Her credits also include TV shows like Stanger Things and Vice Principals.

You might recognize Hauer-King from the recent live-action Disney film Little Mermaid, where he played Prince Eric opposite Halle Bailey. He has also appeared in The Tattooist of Auschwitz and The Flatshare.

Sony Pictures will release the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot in theaters on July 18, 2025.