Crater Streaming: Where to watch Crater online? Release date, cast, plot, and more details explored

Disney’s upcoming movie, Crater has definitely raised anticipation amongst fans ever since its trailer was released by the creators. Fans have expressed their excitement for the movie due to its unique concept and are eagerly waiting for its release. According to the experts, Crater seems to be promising a new movie with a unique concept, talented cast, impressive production, and interesting premise.

Here is everything to know about the Crate movie ranging from its streaming services and release date to cast and plot.

Where to watch Crater online

You can watch Crater exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from May 12, 2023. The official announcement of the release date and streaming service was made by Disney+ Hotstar on its social media accounts along with the message, ‘Check out the first look at Crater, a new #DisneyPlus Original movie streaming May 12 on #DisneyPlusHotstar’.

Watch Crater's trailer here:

Crater’s plot

Crater is set in a distant future as it follows the adventure of a group of young boys living on a lunar colony. Caleb Channing, who was raised on a lunar mining colony, will soon be permanently relocated to a faraway planet after the death of his father (Mescudi). However, before leaving Caleb decides to fulfill his dad’s last wish along with his three best friends, Dylan, Borney, and Marcus along with Addison – a new arrival on Earth. The group hijacks a rover and sets out on a final adventure to explore a mysterious crater.

Cast and Crew

Written by John Griffin and directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Crater will be released on May 12, 2023. The cast ensemble includes Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Thomas Boyce, Mckenna Grace, Orson Hong, and Scott Mescudi.

Disney’s Crater is already one of the highly anticipated movies of 2023 with the cast of young actors being praised for their performances in the teasers and trailers.

