Dakota Johnson Relationship Timeline: From Matthew Hitt to Chris Martin, All Men Actress Has Dated Over the Years

Dakota Johnson is often in the news for her new projects and even more for her love life. The actress, who recently made headlines for breaking up with the Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, has had a few high-profile relationships in the initial years of her career.

Johnson has been in the spotlight since the beginning, as she was born to the Hollywood stars Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. However, the actress got her fame in the industry after she starred opposite Jamie Dornan in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie series.

As for the recent work, Johnson starred alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in Materialists.

Dakota Johnson's dating history

During her initial days in the industry, Dakota Johnson was linked with Jordan Masterson. The duo has been romantically involved with the actor since 2012. While speaking up about her partner, the actress in March 2014 revealed that Masterson did some renovations in her house as a Christmas present. While speaking to Elle, Johnson claimed, “He gave me double sinks!” She added, “He did it himself. I think double sinks are the key to any relationship.”

While things were good in the duo’s paradise, the reports claimed that the Last Man Standing actor was uncomfortable with the actress’s involvement in the Fifty Shades of Grey films. Johnson and Masterson allegedly broke up in 2014.

Dakota Johnson and Matthew Hitt

Following her split from Jordan, the actress was speculated to be romantically involved with Matthew Hitt. While initially the couple carried on with their on-and-off dating, a source confirmed in April 2015 that the pair is back together again. However, an insider confirmed the Madame Web star’s split from the musician. They revealed to E! News, “Dakota and Matthew have dated on and off for the past two years.” The source added, “They didn’t get a chance to see much of each other recently because their work schedules didn’t align. She’s been up in Vancouver shooting the Fifty Shades trilogy.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson got together with the Coldplay vocalist, Chris Martin, in 2017. The duo was spotted in Los Angeles, looking cozy and affectionate. In December of the same year, an insider revealed to Us Weekly, “Dakota and Chris are definitely dating. They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

After dating on and off for 8 years, the partners called it quits in 2025.

