Days of Our Lives May 23 Episode Recap: Marlena Confronts Kayla, and John Sacrifices Himself
Check out the May 23 episode recap of Days of Our Lives: John’s sacrifice, Marlena’s confrontation, and hope for Bo.
In a compelling Days of Our Lives episode aired on May 23, the tension ran high as Marlena confronted Kayla at the hospital, disturbed by John’s sudden disappearance.
Kayla reluctantly admitted that John, Steve, and Hope had embarked on a dangerous mission to obtain Versavix—the only experimental medication that could save Bo Brady’s life.
Though visibly distraught, Marlena chose faith over fear, holding on to her trust in John’s unwavering bravery.
Meanwhile, in Salem, Bo’s family gathered at his bedside. Hope, Ciara, and Julie revisited painful memories, fearing they were losing him all over again. Hope whispered a tear-filled birthday message, recalling their wedding day, while Ciara, overwhelmed with emotion, tearfully urged her father to hold on.
At the meth lab, John, Steve, Shawn, and Hope faced a fiery confrontation. As they disabled the security system, they were ambushed inside the chemical-filled lab, surrounded by unconscious victims. Amid the chaos, a fire broke out. John stayed behind to fend off an attacker and retrieve the vial of Versavix. Seriously burned but alive, he passed the vial to Hope with a whispered plea: “Go, save Bo.”
At the hospital, Bo showed signs of improvement as the medication took effect, with his family gathered around him in prayer. Kayla stood by John’s side, explaining to Marlena the severity of his condition. As John’s life seemed to hang by a thread, his heart monitor flatlined, leaving Marlena and Steve stunned with fear that he was gone.
In a dreamlike sequence, Bo appeared to dream, and his vitals unexpectedly spiked, hinting that the treatment might be working.
Fans can catch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.
ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives April 11 Episode Recap: Sami Unpacks Her Traumas, Viven Makes Surprise Entrance