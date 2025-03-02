Did Channing Tatum and Inka William Confirm Relationship After Former’s Breakup With Zoë Kravitz? Duo Spotted at Oscars’ Party
Discover if Channing Tatum and Inka Williams go official when it comes to their rumored relationship. Check it out.
Many people were heartbroken after knowing Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's parting ways. But it appears they have moved on– or at least one of them has. The Step Up dancer and his rumored romantic link, Inka Williams, made it to major headlines when they stepped out together, per TMZ.
According to the outlet's report, both individuals appeared together during the CAA pre-Oscar party. They were reportedly seen together during the event held in Los Angeles. It appears that both of them, in a way, allegedly confirmed that they are dating.
The speculation reportedly started when the Fly Me To The Moon star was spotted with Inka in Santa Monica, back in January.
As per the Pinnacle Gazette, Kravitz was also in attendance at the party. According to the reports, she left the event after the duo was seen with one another.
For the unversed, The Big Little Lies actress and Tatum started dating in 2021 and engaged in 2023. Both of them, who were an internet favorite couple, reportedly parted ways after three years of being in a relationship, in October 2024.
After the news about their breakup rolled out, Kravitz and Tatum became a topic of discussion, naming the people on various social media platforms.
