Did Kate Winslet And Reese Witherspoon Have a Falling Out? Legally Blonde Star Clears Speculations

It appears that Reese Witherspoon has had enough of the speculations. She clarified the latest rumors that are making rounds online about her and Kate Winslet’s falling out, which sparked after her interview with People magazine.

While conversing with the publication with the co-star of her latest venture, Will Ferrell, Witherspoon talked about presenting an award to an actress and mentioned the speech being embarrassing that they are “not friends anymore.”

People on the internet, in their classic fashion, went back in history and started discussing the same. The rumor about the actress in question being Winslet started swirling online.

individuals started talking about the incident when the Legally Blonde star presented an award to the Titanic actress at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007.

On February 1, Saturday, the You’re Cordially Invited actress took to her Instagram Stories and clarified that her and Winslet’s dynamic is good.

In the story, the actress penned about speaking with her "dear friend for years. Kate W." She added, “We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet. We are good friends and have never had any falling out." In the next story, Witherspoon wrote, “This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!”

During her chat with People, Witherspoon said that a friend of hers, who she did not really know that well, asked her to give her the award. The Morning Show star stated that she had never been to that award function before, so she thought that it was like a “roast” and ended up roasting her.

Witherspoon stated, “We're not friends anymore. I'm not even kidding—we're not friends anymore. I think she doesn't like me anymore.”

The performer went on to say that she thought it was hilarious and that she had the “wrong audience.” Adding that it was very “bad” and that the actress in question does not talk to her anymore.