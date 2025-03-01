Director Reveals the Industry Was 'Anti-Demi' Moore Back in the 90s; Says They Were 'Bigoted' and Jealous

Demi Moore dominated the Lead Actress category in the 2025 awards season, but her road to success wasn’t easy. Despite being in the industry for over four decades and delivering beloved films that were major box office successes, the Ghost actress didn’t receive the recognition she deserved until recently.

Filmmaker Roland Joffé, who directed Moore in 1995’s The Scarlet Letter, made a shocking revelation about certain industry power players who were biased against the actress in the early years of her career.

Speaking to Page Six, Joffé revealed that an arts editor at an East Coast publication was unhappy with his decision to cast the Indecent Proposal actress as the "scandalous" Puritan Hester Prynne. The editor claimed that Moore did not deserve such a classic American role and warned Joffé that he would "regret" casting her.

Why was the industry secretly against her? It had to do with her bold choices, which were considered unconventional at the time. For example, in August 1991, Moore posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair while proudly flaunting her seven-months-pregnant belly.

According to Joffé, the anonymous "anti-Demi" editor could not accept Moore’s fearless decision. They suggested that her nude and pregnant appearance on the cover, along with her sensual on-screen performances, somehow disqualified her as a serious actress.

However, Moore was unfazed by the criticism. She went on to perform a striptease sequence in The Scarlet Letter, and the cherry on top was the staggering $12.5 million she earned for playing a former FBI secretary in the film, making her the highest-paid actress at the time.

"The anti-Demi sentiment at the time was a sour mixture of jealousy over her physical confidence … and envy that she had become the highest-paid female star," Joffé added.

Moore finally earned critical acclaim this year for her film The Substance. After winning a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award, she is now headed to the 97th Academy Awards as a Leading Actress nominee.