Drake Bell Finalizes Divorce Steps With Janet Von Schmeling, Says They’re Focused on Son While 'Closing a Beautiful Chapter'

Drake & Josh actor Drake Bell has moved ahead with the final steps to end his marriage to Janet Von Schmeling. Public records show Bell filed new documents in Seminole County, Florida, on Thursday, August 14, continuing the divorce process that began with Von Schmeling’s 2023 filing in Los Angeles County citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Manager confirms divorce filing is just a formal step

Bell’s manager, Juan José Rovirosa, said the latest filing is an administrative step. In an email statement to PEOPLE, he noted the star’s filing is “simply concluding the legal process” that started last year. “At this stage, both of them are simply concluding that legal process,” he added.

Rovirosa stated the former couple’s priorities: “Their priority remains the safety and well-being of their son, and they are doing so from a place of love and respect.” He also said Bell and Von Schmeling are “closing a beautiful chapter of their lives.”

Co-parenting comes first

Bell recently discussed co-parenting with Von Schmeling on the July 2 episode of The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby. He said he makes sure their 4-year-old son, Jeremy, always hears a consistent message of respect.

“So I don't care if I'm angry at my ex-wife or at his mom, which is very rare, actually never…all my son knows […] is that me and his mom love each other, we're not together but we love each other and we respect each other and we love him unconditionally,” Bell said. He continued: “When he's like, 'Oh, I miss mama…'[It's like], 'I love mama too.' It's all that I want him to hear.” Bell added, “She's the same way…We only praise each other. I only praise his mom.”

Here’s what we know about the timeline

Bell and Von Schmeling dated for five years before marrying in 2018. Bell did not publicly confirm the marriage until 2021. Von Schmeling filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County in 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Bell’s Seminole County filing on August 14 advances the case toward conclusion.

The filings indicate both parties are aligning to wrap up the legal details of their divorce without public conflict. Rovirosa said Bell is currently “fully focused on his music and ongoing projects,” while both parents continue to center decisions on Jeremy’s well-being.

