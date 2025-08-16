Rachel Brosnahan's Husband Jason Ralph Likes Comment Accusing Her of Romance with Superman Co-Star David Corenswet

Actor Rachel Brosnahan’s husband, Jason Ralph, has surprised fans with his reaction to a social media comment about his wife’s rumored relationship with her Superman co-star David Corenswet. The speculation began after a video showed Brosnahan and Corenswet continuing to kiss after the director yelled “cut” during filming.

Advertisement

Jason Ralph’s social media move raises eyebrows

The incident unfolded when a fan commented under one of Jason Ralph’s Instagram posts from June. The comment accused Rachel Brosnahan of having an affair with David Corenswet and criticized Ralph directly.

The fan wrote: “It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro…let’s have some self love and stand up for yourself man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day.”

Instead of ignoring the message, Ralph "liked” the comment as per The New York Post. This move quickly caught fans’ attention, especially since he later turned off comments on his posts. A screenshot of the interaction was shared on X (formerly Twitter), fueling further speculation.

Here’s how the rumors started

Advertisement

Rachel Brosnahan, known for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starred opposite Corenswet in James Gunn’s DC Universe reboot of Superman, playing Lois Lane to his Clark Kent/Superman. Fans and critics praised their on-screen chemistry.

However, speculation about their relationship grew after a behind-the-scenes video surfaced online. The clip appeared to show the pair continuing to kiss even after the director called “cut,” as per The New York Post.

Brosnahan and Ralph first met in 2013 while filming I’m Obsessed With You: But You’ve Got To Leave Me Alone. She revealed in 2019 that they were married, later clarifying they had tied the knot several years earlier. David Corenswet is married to Julia Warner. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2024.

As of now, neither Brosnahan nor Corenswet has addressed the affair rumors. Ralph has also not commented further after liking the Instagram remark.

ALSO READ: Is Olivia Rodrigo Engaged to Louis Partridge? Diamond Ring Sighting in Los Angeles Sparks Buzz