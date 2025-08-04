General Hospital Spoilers, August 4 Episode: Will Brook Lynn’s Adoption Decision Change Her Future with Chase?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, August 4, reveal major turns in storylines as Ava takes action, Jason uncovers a lead, and Brook Lynn makes a heartfelt decision. Tensions run high in Port Charles as relationships shift and secrets start to surface.

Ava plans to cut Ric out of the picture

Ava decides she’s had enough of the complications involving Ric. While Ric is out having dinner with Molly, Ava uses the opportunity to meet Alexis in her office. She tells Alexis that their arrangement has become too messy and that it’s time to remove Ric from the blackmail setup. This backhanded move is sure to stir up conflict once Ric learns about it.

Jason is left stunned after hearing Britt’s voice in the background during a mysterious phone call. He quickly connects the dots and realizes Britt is alive and staying at the Five Poppies Resort. Jason begins to consider his next move, while Britt herself is hit with a surprise. It’s possible she starts to suspect Jason is the one trying to find her.

Josslyn lies to Carly about her trip

Meanwhile, Josslyn pretends to Carly that she’s going to Australia and acts like it’s a solo trip to get some space from Vaughn. In truth, Josslyn is heading to the Five Poppies Resort with Vaughn, and they’re posing as a newlywed couple.

At the pool, Gio and Emma talk about a secret plan. Gio makes Emma promise to keep quiet about a lab break-in he’s about to carry out for her. Emma agrees, and the two continue their secretive teamwork while trying to avoid suspicion. Later, Gio crosses paths with Chase, opening a chance for Chase to speak positively about Brook Lynn’s efforts to reconnect.

Brook Lynn puts adoption on hold

Brook Lynn surprises Chase by saying she wants to delay the adoption process. While Chase had been excited about growing their family, Brook Lynn feels it’s more important to work on her relationship with Gio first. Her honest confession leaves Chase stunned but shows her commitment to fixing what matters most.

Kristina encourages Cody to push harder in his plan involving Ava. With Kristina’s help, Cody agrees to raise the stakes and asks for an extra USD 10,000 to follow through. Cody is ready to pull out all the stops as this strategy moves ahead.

