General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jack Brennan Kill Valentin Cassadine?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, March 20, 2025: A Deadly Showdown Looms as Anna Devane Clashes with Jason Morgan.
Thursday’s episode of General Hospital promises high-stakes drama as Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) seemingly delivers a final farewell to Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Meanwhile, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) confronts Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) in a heated exchange, and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) receives an ominous warning.
Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) presses Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) for answers about the secrets she and Gloria Cerullo (Ellen Travolta) have been keeping. However, Lois refuses to reveal the shocking truth—that Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni “Gio” Mazza) is actually Brook Lynn and Dante Falconeri’s (Dominic Zamprogna) son. Meanwhile, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) visits Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins), not for protection but to demand she stay silent about Dante’s secret child, intensifying the family drama.
Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) surprises Laura Collins (Genie Francis) with his uncharacteristically calm approach to the Valentin situation. She questions what has changed, unaware that Sonny has already put a vengeful Brennan on Valentin’s trail and instructed Jason to finish the job if necessary. Meanwhile, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) urges Carly to cut ties with Brennan before it’s too late, warning her that recent events should serve as a wake-up call.
As Brennan and Valentin meet on the pier, Brennan delivers a chilling goodbye, raising the possibility that he will pull the trigger. Will Valentin be fatally shot, or is a shocking twist about to unfold? At the same time, Anna clashes with Jason, who stops her from interfering. Jason warns Anna that Valentin has made himself a target and urges her to stay out of the imminent danger.
With tensions at an all-time high, General Hospital fans can expect shocking developments. Will Valentin meet his end, or will a last-minute twist change everything? Stay tuned for more explosive revelations ahead.