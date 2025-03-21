General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Force Valentin to Reveal Brennan’s Secrets?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, March 21, 2025: Tension Rises as Jason Seeks Answers and Nina Issues a Dire Warning.
General Hospital spoilers for Friday, March 21, tease a dramatic episode filled with confrontations, warnings, and unexpected alliances. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is determined to extract crucial intel about Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) from Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), while Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) delivers a harsh ultimatum to Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen).
Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) starts the drama by warning Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) about Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison), insisting that Drew has no real intention of following through on his promises. Meanwhile, Nina cautions Willow that her choices—particularly moving in with Drew—could cost her custody of her children.
Elsewhere, Drew continues to pressure Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), reminding her that he holds leverage over her. As Portia vents to Ava Jerome (Maura West) about Drew’s manipulations, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) finds herself defending Brennan against accusations from Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), who blames him for Carly’s recent poisoning ordeal.
At the PCPD, Jason wastes no time confronting Valentin, demanding information on Brennan and the potential threat he poses to Carly. Despite Brennan being warned to stay away, Jason fears those warnings will be ignored and pressures Valentin to reveal everything he knows.
Meanwhile, a new face arrives in Port Charles—Ezra Boyle (Daniel Cosgrove), a politician who seeks an alliance with Drew. Across town, a surprise visitor drops in on Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) has an honest discussion with Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) about their rekindled romance.
As tensions rise and secrets threaten to unravel, GH fans can expect plenty of twists in the upcoming episode. Will Jason get the answers he needs from Valentin? Can Nina’s warning change Willow’s course? Stay tuned for more explosive moments as General Hospital continues to bring the drama.