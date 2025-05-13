General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Strike a Deal to Help Sonny?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, May 13, promise a whirlwind of secrets, suspicions, and power plays. From Jason Morgan being presented with a high-stakes trade to Emma Scorpio-Drake confronting Josslyn Jacks over a stolen opportunity, the drama is heating up fast. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer finds herself racing to contain Lulu Spencer before a devastating revelation is made public.

Emma Scorpio-Drake is furious after learning Josslyn Jacks landed the coveted research assistant position she had her eye on. Believing she was sabotaged, Emma vents to Anna Devane and accuses Josslyn of foul play. Despite Anna’s warnings not to make baseless accusations, Emma is determined to prove her claims. Josslyn, meanwhile, remains focused on her WSB mission and vows to ensure Emma won’t interfere with her objectives.

Over at the Metro Court, Jason Morgan sits down with Tracy Quartermaine, who wants his help finding her great-grandson. In return, Tracy offers Jason a deal that could potentially benefit Sonny Corinthos. As Jason weighs this proposal, Sonny himself is busy trying to sway Laura Collins into seeing the value of working with Jenz Sidwell—the “devil” he’s reluctantly considering selling his piers to.

Elsewhere, Jordan Ashford urges Curtis Ashford to open up, even if it means hearing uncomfortable truths about his wife, Portia Robinson. Curtis suspects Portia is hiding something about Drew Cain and seeks Jordan’s support. At the same time, Trina Robinson begins questioning Kai Taylor’s recovery, despite his upbeat attitude. Portia, ever the strategist, pushes Curtis to reconcile with Drew while carefully dodging suspicion.

Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer drops a bombshell on Carly: she believes Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri is the son of Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri. Carly, fearing the fallout, tries to stop Lulu from telling Dante—but Lulu may not be able to keep this secret for long.

As alliances shift and secrets bubble to the surface, Tuesday’s General Hospital sets the stage for explosive confrontations. Will Jason accept Tracy’s offer and help Sonny make a dangerous deal? Can Josslyn stay ahead of Emma’s investigation? And will Lulu’s revelation tear apart lives before Carly can stop it? Stay tuned for all the twists unfolding in Port Charles.