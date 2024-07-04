Taraji P Henson Addresses BET Awards Mix-Up With Keith Lee; Says Influencer's 'Ego Was Hurt'

After Keith Lee addressed the viral 2024 BET Awards moment between him and Taraji P. Henson, who returned to host the ceremony for the third time on June 30, the actress, has shared her side of the story on the matter.

For those unversed, The Color Purple actress performed a segment during the event where she handed out roses to a selected few attendees with Lee being one of them. Henson, however, mixed the famous TikTok star up with another influencer, handing the latter a rose that was meant for Lee.

When she eventually gave him the rose meant for him, a seemingly offended Lee discarded the flower, posting a video of himself doing so on TikTok alongside a caption that read his name would be known in every room he is in without any confusion.

Taraji P. Henson addresses the Keith Lee fiasco

On Tuesday, July 2, Henson left a comment on an Instagram post shared by celeb news account MorningJuiceBox, which detailed the mishap during the BET Awards over the weekend. “Life is really short for this behavior,” Henson wrote before listing what exactly went down. “He wasn't in his seat. They give celebrities assigned seats! I rehearsed all damn day to go hit my mark and that young man wasn't in his seat so HE MISSED HIS MOMENT!”

Henson further added, “His ego was hurt. He will be fine. I cleaned it up at the end of the show. No love lost here.”

To Lee’s credit, the significantly known food critic and former MMA fighter clarified in a TikTok video posted on Monday that he wasn't harboring any resentment towards Henson. He even praised her hosting during the show.

In the post, Lee explained that the video of him dropping the rose on the floor was not meant to imply he was mad at Henson. In fact, the reason behind his action was that he thought the rose wasn't meant for him as it was previously handed out to someone else with words of appreciation much prettier and more meaningful than the flower.

Keith Lee also addressed the viral comments on his wife’s reaction to Henson

As Taraji P. Henson flirted with Jordan Howlett, the influencer whom she mistook for Lee, Ronni, the latter’s wife, was seated between the two and appeared to be flustered by the mix-up. The camera, without intending to drag Ronni Lee into the controversy, ended up airing her not-so-impressed expression, and netizens, in their true blue manner, jumped to comment on her reaction.

Keith, however, made it clear in his Monday video that neither he nor his wife were at all offended by Henson’s improv flirting. He did, however, acknowledge that it wasn't an easy situation to be in for either of them.

