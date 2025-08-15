Is Taylor Swift’s New Track Ruin the Friendship About Her Rift With Blake Lively? Here’s What Reports Say

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively had been the best of friends before things went south for the duo amid the actress’s legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. While none of the parties have yet spoken of the issues, the fans believe that Swift’s new track, Ruin the Friendship, from her new album, Life of a Showgirl, is about the trouble the duo faced in their bond.

According to the sources close to the musician, they revealed that the Grammy-winning singer is still not on talking terms with Lively. The media reports suggest that the Bad Karma crooner was quite hurt after she was dragged into the legalities.

Is Ruin the Friendship about Blake Lively?

While the fans believed the song to be about Blake Lively, media reports stated that the musician had developed the song during her London leg of the Eras Tour, which was way before Swift was named in the lawsuit. An insider went on to claim that the actress and Taylor had “halted” their friendship, while some other sources revealed that the duo was "taking some space" and were "no longer friends."

As for the rift, it began after Swift was subpoenaed by the lawyers of Justin Bladoni, asking her to testify in court during the trials. While the Another Simple Favor star and her team tried to keep the musician out of the drama, she was ultimately dragged in, which broke the friendship.

Two months after the legal matters unfolded, a source revealed that the pair is working towards getting their bond back on track, but things “aren’t the same as they were before.”

Lively and Swift’s friendship goes way back to 2014. The duo went on to become the closest of friends, so much so that the actress announced the singer to be the godmother of all her daughters she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor has also featured the couple’s kids in the music videos and even announced the names of the girls in her song, Folklore.

Life of a Showgirl will be out on October 3, 2025.