James Cameron Gives His Reason For Dedicating His Filmmaking Career to Avatar Franchise: 'People Sometimes Just Want...'

James Cameron has returned to his director’s chair for the third Avatar film, Fire and Ash. As the makers and the cast members prepare for the big release, the filmmaker opened up about the reason why he dedicated his filmmaking career to the hit action/sci-fi franchise.

While sitting down for a conversation with Rolling Stone, the director revealed that getting into the industry wasn’t only about the money but also about the hope of doing good for the world.

Previously, in an interview with Empire, Cameron opened up about his plans to develop Avatar’s fourth and fifth installments, too, once the upcoming film is released.

James Cameron reflects on only directing Avatar movies

While in an interview with the media portal, James Cameron opened up about being dedicated to developing only Avatar films throughout his filmmaking career. The director revealed, “I’ve justified making ‘Avatar’ movies to myself for the last 20 years, not based on how much money we made, but on the basis that hopefully it can do some good.”

He further added, “It can help connect us. It can help connect us to our lost aspect of ourself that connects with nature and respects nature and all those things.”

Elsewhere in the talks, the director claimed that while the movies are not the answer to human problems, people sometimes just look for entertainment. Cameron explained, “I think ‘Avatar’ is a Trojan horse strategy that gets you into a piece of entertainment but then works on your brain and your heart a little bit in a way.”

James Cameron's movies outside Avatar franchise

As for James Cameron directorials outside of the Avatar franchise, he stepped behind the camera for the classic Leonardo DiCaprio film, Titanic. The movie went on to be nominated for the Oscars, and the cast and the crew won 11 Academy Awards.

Additionally, Cameron announced last week that he will be directing the Ghosts of Hiroshima, which will be based on the novel of the same name by Charles Pellegrino. The film will talk about the disastrous nuclear attack and the aftermath.

James Cameron is also developing a movie based on Joe Abercrombie’s fantasy novel, The Devils. Further details about the upcoming films will be rolled out soon.

