Timothée Chalamet-Zendaya’s Dune 3 Confirms Official Title and it's NOT Dune Messiah, Shuts Down Another Rumor

While previously titled Dune Messiah, much like the novel by Frank Herbert on which the story is based, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation will be called simply Dune: Part Three, according to a report from Variety. This ends long-running speculation about the film’s title and whether the director will deviate from the content provided to him. Well, he has answered and is hoping you’ll take it in stride. It is all set to follow the character played by Timothée Chalamet. Called Paul “Muad’Dib” Atreides, he will be taking over the emperor position in the film.

Will Dune: Part Three Be Entirely Shot on IMAX Cameras?

Taking the lead from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which is currently shooting with an overlap of actors including Zendaya, it was previously rumored that the Dune Messiah-inspired film will also be shot fully via IMAX cameras. However, new reports have debunked these claims, adding how sequences shot in that form will indeed be included in the movie, but they will not be taking over the production entirely.

It is known that the film has begun production in Budapest as of today , and Zendaya will be helming the first leg in the Hungarian city. Other returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Little Women star was recently spotted with his girlfriend of 2 years, Kylie Jenner, far off the supposed schedule location as the couple visited the Pampelonne Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 5. It is not known if the actor has since flown off to join the shoot. Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve is said to be prepping the cast and crew for a multi-month plan with filming across different cities.

It is expected that the film will undergo a major time jump, owing to the casting of Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke as Leto II and Ghanima, children to Paul Atreides and Chani, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s characters. However, much about the film has been kept a secret, including how much of the original book it plans to follow.

