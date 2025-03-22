Jonathan Majors Reveals Wife Meagan Good Took 'So Many Hits' Because of Him: 'She Lost Endorsements'

Jonathan Majors has come out to disclose the professional and personal failures his wife, actress Meagan Good, experienced following their romance going public.

In an appearance on a Power 105.1 radio show, Majors confirmed that Good, 43, missed job opportunities and was uninvited from parties after sticking with him—especially after his December 2023 misdemeanor assault and harassment conviction against a past girlfriend.

Majors reported that he had warned Good early on that he was preparing her for intense public scrutiny of their relationship. Even with her established career, her steadfast support of him resulted in professional repercussions. It left him wondering with marvel at how and why Good had been a constant pillar of support for him.

He said, "That was a big thing and she took so many hits because of it."

According to the Lovecraft Country actor, his wife, Good, lost several brand deals, and the couple was uninvited to industry functions. She was in some instances deliberately left out of invitation lists as it was assumed that Majors would accompany her. He stressed that she bore these failures with dignity and never wavered from her support.

Majors revealed, "I don’t think she mind me saying; they weren’t announcing it, but she lost endorsements; we got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was and they knew if Meg was coming, Jay’s coming."

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor also spoke of how their jobs tend to entail networking and being present at social events, something that grew tougher with the scandal. He conceded that the incident put huge pressure on them to continue living in the public eye together.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good tied the knot in March 2025 after confirming their engagement in November 2024.