Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors of Thanos Returning in Upcoming Avengers Films: ‘I’ll Be There Tomorrow’

Josh Brolin played one of the popular villains, Thanos, in the Marvel franchise. While the audience witnesses the end of the antagonist in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, fans are speculating that he might return in the upcoming movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Reacting to the rumors, Brolin, who impressed the audience with his performance in the recent film Weapons, claimed that if the team calls him, he would be there on the set tomorrow.

In the final Marvel film of Phase 2, it was showcased that Tony Stark/Iron Man caught hold of the infinity stones, and with a snap, he put an end to Thanos’ chapter.

Will Thanos return in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars?

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Josh Brolin shared that all it takes is one call from the directors, the Russo Brothers, for him to step into the shoes of the purple titan.

While in conversation with the podcast host, the actor revealed, "That was one movie, and I've said it...the Thanos thing, if they called me in London right now and said let's do this,' I'd be like, 'I'll be there tomorrow.'"

Further in the conversation, the Marvel star revealed that he is sure of the new films being a complete package for the fans of the franchise. He said, “they're going to come up with something really fun; I mean, who knows? ... I don't know what they're going to do, but I'm sure it'll be interesting. I think they do that very, very, very well."

Meanwhile, Brolin shared that he is quite in touch with the cast members of the Avengers films. He said that he talks with Robert Downey Jr. almost 4-6 times a year. Moreover, he often speaks with Anthony and Joe Russo.

As for the upcoming movies, Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr., not as Iron Man, but as the villainous Dr. Doom.

The movie will hit theaters in December 2026. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled to release in December 2027.

