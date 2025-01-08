Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Promises to Unveil Evidence of Blake Lively's Alleged Bullying Pattern: 'We Have All the Receipts'

Justin Baldoni’s lawyers are reaffirming his legal battle with Blake Lively, which she initiated on December 20 with a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment in California.

In a statement obtained by People on Tuesday, January 7, the It Ends with Us actor and director's attorney, Bryan Freeman, said it is ironic for Lively to accuse Baldoni of weaponizing the media when her own team orchestrated an attack against him by sending The New York Times “grossly edited documents” before even filing the complaint.

“We are releasing all of the evidence, which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie [It Ends Wit U],” Freeman added, alleging that none of what they reveal against the Gossip Girl alum will come as a surprise to anyone because she has been consistent with her behavior in the past, where she allegedly bullied and threatened others to get her way with whatever she wanted.

“We have all the receipts and more.”

Freeman’s statement comes following Lively turning her complaint against Baldoni, 40, into a lawsuit on New Year’s Eve. Besides suing her co-star, she is also suing his publicists and his producing partners, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

On Monday, January 6, Lively’s attorneys told the aforementioned publication that her serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation are backed by “concrete facts,” which will be proven in federal court.

The actress’ legal team explained that her feud with Baldoni is not over "creative differences" or a “he said/she said” situation but rather over the actor and his associates engaging in “unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing” against her when she simply tried to protect herself and others on a film set.

“Sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and in every industry,” Lively’s legal team affirmed.

In a previous statement to People, Freeman alleged that Lively’s accusations against Baldoni were an effort to fix her own reputation, which took a blow following many of her previous rude media interactions coming to light during the It Ends with Us press tour.

Also worth noting is that Baldoni is suing The New York Times for libel, alleging they partnered with Lively to engage in a calculated smear campaign.

