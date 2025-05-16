Are Justin and Hailey Bieber Living Separately Amid Tensions in Marriage? Report Says 'Things Are Bad'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs.

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are having trouble in their paradise. Amid the ongoing divorce rumors, the media portals suggest that the couple is living separately since the past several weeks.

In conversation with the media portal, the sources close to the pair revealed that the things are not looking good between them. Moreover, an insider also revealed that amid the chaos, the musician is donig d*ugs, making his close ones worried about his wild behavior.

Advertisement

Speaking to the news outlet. One of the many sources shared, "Things are bad.” They added, “They love each other, but they’ve been dealing with a lot—from Justin’s financial stress to Hailey’s growing independence.”

Meanwhile, Bieber’s alleged fallout with his manager Scooter Braun’s company could also be one of the reasons that the couple might have hit a rough patch. According to RadarOnline.com, the Grammy-winning singer owes millions to her former manager.

A friend of the couple spoke to the outlet and revealed, "Justin’s been struggling emotionally, and Hailey’s trying to protect her peace. That’s why they’ve been spending time apart – it’s space, not necessarily a split. Yet.”

Neither Hailey, nor Bieber has confirmed the news of them splitting up or living separately, but the couple’s fans have got their backs on the social media. A user went on to comment, "They’re trying to figure things out privately, but make no mistake: this isn’t just a ‘busy schedule’ situation. It’s deeper.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, despite the couple living separately, a source claimed that divorce does not seem to an option just yet.

The rumors about the Biebers parting ways began when the Rhode founder attended the Met Gala’s main event alone. The singer did hype his wife up on Instagram following her big appearance.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Wants Someone to 'Cry Me a River' Amid Growing Concerns Over Husband Justin Bieber's Behavior