Kieran Culkin Recalls His Reaction To Director Calling Him ‘Dummy’ During His First Acting Project: ‘I’m 6’

Kieran Culkin is one of the most experienced actors in the industry, who has taken up acting projects from a young age. While Culking gained fame by playing the role of a young boy in Home Alone, the actor recalled his first acting job in a commercial. During his appearance on the Smartless podcast, A Real Pain star revealed that he was called a dummy on the sets by the director of the advertisement, and he was just six at the time.

The actor shared with the podcast hosts that he couldn't recall what the commercial was about, but it had something to do with "learning disabilities." Further recalling the incident, the actor revealed, "The first professional experience I had was a commercial when I was 6."

He added, "The concept was I'm standing in front of a chalkboard with chalk in my hand, and I don't know how to solve the easy thing in front of me. And the kids in the class are supposed to be calling me a dummy and stupid, all that."

Culkin further recalled that when the camera started rolling, it wasn't the kids around him who were acting, but the director started calling him names like "dummy, idiot, and stupid." Explaining it further, Culking shared, "I'm thinking, like, 'I get it. I'm 6. Stand here and look sad. I'm not f------ method. I'm 6. What's wrong with you?'"

Apart from the commercial, the Succession star had a good run in the industry as he gained fame with projects like Home Alone, Home Alone 2, Father of the Bride, and the sequel of the film.

The actor also appeared in one of the SNL episodes in 1991. Speaking of his comedy sketch experience, the actor shared, "It was one of those things I thought would never, ever happen."

He further added, "I'm not very ambitious. I don't have these big aspiring dreams, but hosting SNL was one." However, Caulking has not yet been invited to host the weekend comedy show.

Meanwhile, in his recent conversation with The Los Angeles Times, the actor revealed that he was filming the classic Christmas movie without actually knowing what the movie was about.

As for his latest projects, Kieran Culkin starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Jennifer Grey in A Real Pain. The movie will soon be available to watch on a streaming platform.

