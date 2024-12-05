‘I Had No Idea What The Movie Was...’: Home Alone Star Keiran Culkin Reveals His Experience Of Working On Popular Christmas Film

Keiran Culkin is popularly known to play one of the kids in the Home Alone movie. Opening up about his experience of making an appearance on the film, the actor claimed that he was not even aware of what the movie actually was all about. In conversation with the Los Angeles Times, the actor shared that when he first saw the movie at a young age, he could not stop laughing at his scenes as they were too funny to him.

While sitting down for an interview with the news outlet, Culkin claimed that he was the same age as the lead character in the film, who was portrayed by Culkin’s elder brother, Macaulay Culkin. Speaking about his role in the film, the young actor shared, "I had no idea what that movie was about when I saw it, and I was in it.” He further added, "I was at the premiere, and I was dying laughing. It was the funniest thing I had ever seen. I had no idea what the movie was about."

The Christmas movie followed the story of a young boy who is left behind by his parents, ahead of them flying away for a holiday. While the kid is alone at home, he fights goons and thiefs in the hilarious way possible.

ALSO READ: 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards Winners List: Exhuma, Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, and more clinch top honors

Following his success in the 1990s film, Culkin went on to be cast in movies like Succession, A Real Pain, and The Father of the Bride.

Advertisement

Moreover, opening up about his character in Home Alone, the actor claimed that the makers had asked him to put on some accessories to act like the kid in the film. He said, "'Drink this Coke, wear the glasses, say the thing that you memorized, look cute and go home.’"

The actor also shared that initially he was given a wrong cue about the film. He recalled, "Devin Ratray, the guy who plays Buzz, lied to me and told me the movie was all about him.” Culkin went on to say, "And I believed him. And then when I saw it, the movie's cracking me up, and I go, 'Mac was on set all the time. That makes sense the movie would be about him.'"

Home Alone is available to watch on streaming platforms.

ALSO READ: Kieran Culkin Reveals He’s Holding Off on Letting His Kids Watch His and Brother Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone: 'There Are Some Scary Parts'