Kim Kardashian Gears Up To Testify in Horrifying Paris Robbery Case; Check Out Her First Update En Route to France

Kim Kardashian has landed in Paris. But it’s not for Fashion Week or a lavish getaway. She’s set to testify in one of France’s biggest jewelry heist trials, nearly nine years after she was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room.

Kim touched down at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Monday afternoon. Her testimony is scheduled for Tuesday. She’ll appear in court against a group dubbed the “Grandpa Robbers,” accused of stealing over $10 million worth of her jewellery in 2016.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are also in the city, supporting Kim as she prepares to relive one of the most traumatic nights of her life.

Back in October 2016, Kim was in Paris for Fashion Week. Around 3 AM, armed robbers broke into her Hôtel de Pourtalès apartment. A security guard was overpowered. Kim was tied up with zip-ties and duct tape, then placed in a bathtub.

Two masked men stole her jewelry, including a $4 million engagement ring from her then-husband, Kanye West. The robbery sent shockwaves around the world.

10 suspects—mostly men in their 60s and 70s—are finally standing trial. Five face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. The rest are accused of aiding the crime. One suspect has passed away. Another reportedly has advanced dementia.

It’s unclear whether Kim arrived early for some brief shopping or simply to adjust to the time zone. Either way, all eyes will be on her tomorrow as she takes the stand.

The world has waited nearly a decade to hear Kim’s full account. As the long-awaited trial begins, her testimony could be a turning point in a case that stunned Hollywood and horrified fans everywhere.

