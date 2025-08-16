Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet NOT Broken Up? Sources Reveal How Busy Schedules Changed Relationship

Kylie Jenner’s recent social media post sparked speculations over her breakup with Timothée Chalamet. While the fans wonder what could have gone wrong, sources close to the couple revealed that they are still together. The reason behind Jenner and Chalamet not being with each other is their busy work schedules.

Advertisement

While the actor is currently in Budapest filming for his upcoming movie, Dune 3, the media personality is also tied up with work and is also a mom of two, which makes it difficult to fly out with the movie star.

Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet not split up?

According to an insider, who conversed with PEOPLE, “They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too,” referring to the rumors of the couple splitting up.

They further explained, “But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom, and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.”

A source went on to reveal that Jenner had visited her boyfriend at the filming location in July. They went on to say that despite the distance, the duo is trying to make it work, as they have been in touch via FaceTime.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the rumors of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star splitting up from Chalamet began to fire up soon after Jenner attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice alone.

Earlier this month, the mom of two also shared a screenshot of the songs she had been listening to, and the list included breakup tracks like Lover, You Should've Come Over by Jeff Buckley.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been with each other since early 2023.

ALSO READ: Did Kylie Jenner Hint at Her Breakup with Timothée Chalamet After 2 Years of Dating? Find Out