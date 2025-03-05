Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Tears Up Remembering Late Singer in First Interview Since His Death: ‘Really Hard to Accept’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, opened up for the first time about reeling from the tragic and unexpected death of the One Direction alum. In an ITV interview, Cassidy teared up while remembering her late beau.

Payne passed away after accidentally falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. The couple had traveled to the country for a getaway and attended his former 1D bandmate Niall Horan’s concert just days before the tragic incident.

The U.S. influencer had to fly back home a few days early to take care of their rescue dog at their Florida home. Payne was alone in the hotel when he fell from the balcony under the influence of drugs.

Five months after the tragedy that shook the entire nation, Cassidy told Lorraine Kelly that his death has been “really hard to accept.”

The model, who was also there to support Kelly’s new mental health campaign, March4March, admitted that she often found herself talking about him in the present tense. “I don't even feel the need to correct myself because I still can't fully,” she added.

She revealed that she’s still on the journey to healing and acceptance. As a result, it “stings” whenever she refers to him in the past tense. “So no, it's definitely really hard to accept,” the model added while wiping away her tears.

Cassidy admitted that she’s been trying her best to get better. While some days are good, others are much harder. Nonetheless, she’s thankful for the incredible support system of friends and family around her.

The influencer also claimed that the Strip That Down hitmaker “guided” her to Kelly’s mental health campaign. She was immediately drawn to the number ‘4’ in the campaign’s title, March4March, because it was her and Payne’s angel number. “It's something he would have wanted me to do,” she added.